NBA’s Chris Paul Celebrates College Graduation by Gifting His Fellow Graduates $2,500 Each

Chris Paul is ending his college experience with a gift for his fellow graduates.

On Friday, the Phoenix Suns point guard, 37, walked across the stage at Winston-Salem State University and received his bachelor’s degree in communications, shortly after he gifted $2,500 each to everyone in his graduating class, according to ESPN.

An announcement was made at the beginning of the ceremony that each Graduate would receive a bank account with digital platform Greenwood, with funds from the NBA star deposited.

While speaking to the press on Friday, Paul explained that his commencement “made my day” and made him feel normal. “I wanted to stand outside and wait with them,” they said.

“I wanted to talk to them and let them hear from me and I hear from them. It’s a big deal,” Paul continued. “Everyone has their own journey, their own experiences, and I wanted the full experience of what it meant to be a graduate.”

Friday’s ceremony was a long-awaited coming for Paul, who attended Forest University until his sophomore year and left after becoming the No. 4 pick in the 2005 NBA Draft. Soon after, he began his professional career with the Charlotte Hornets.

Before taking his walk across the stage, he shared with The Arizona Republic what the moment means to him, following the Suns’ 111-95 win against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday.

“Man it’s cool, I’m excited. Long time comingthey said.

“To be able to go back home and do that with my family is something that snuck up kinda quickly, but I’m probably most excited that I get to spend the next 10 days with my wife and my kids,” Paul added.

His busy 2022 NBA season began with special recognition from the WNBA in February, when the 12-time All-Star received the Inaugural Kobe and Gigi Bryant Advocacy Award.

According to a press release from the organization, he was awarded the Honor “for his significant contributions to the advancement of girls’ and women’s basketball, and advocacy for the WNBA.”

As noted in the release, Paul is a “devoted fan of the WNBA and the Phoenix Mercury” and has “consistently demonstrated a unique level of support” by regularly attending the WNBA regular season and Playoffs and “using his public platforms to highlight the on- court successes and stories of WNBA players as well as their leadership in the community through their fight for social justice.”