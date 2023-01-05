NBA’s ‘Best plays of 2022’ highlight video features the Boston Celtics

The 2022 NBA calendar year was an intense one for the Boston Celtics, who had a roller coaster of a season that spanned the gamut of disasters and successes both on and off the court. From the proverbial treadmill of mediocrity to the 2022 NBA Finals, with road bumps in terms of leadership and a roster in flux, there were plenty of things going on to keep fans of the ball club busy.

One of the biggest on-court developments for the Celtics was the growth of Boston’s star wings in terms of their playmaking ability, coupled with the addition of former Indiana Pacers floor general Malcolm Brogdon to the team in the 2022 offseason.

This all blossomed into some seriously elite playmaking as Veteran point guard Marcus Smart expanded his game as a Distributor as well, creating the Synergy to make Boston into one of the top teams in the NBA last year.

Take a look at this highlight clip of the best plays in the league from 2022 put together by the NBA’s YouTube channel, which of course features the Celtics for the reasons highlighted above — and a few that weren’t.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Related

Boston alum Ryan Hollins is the rise of the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

Should the Boston Celtics trade for a shooting big man at the 2023 NBA trade deadline?

What should be the Boston Celtics’ biggest regret of the 2022 calendar year?

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum Judges if The Professor’s trick shots are NBA legal

‘That’s how injuries happen,’ says Boston’s Jaylen Brown, critical of play stoppage in Denver loss

Celtics Lab 162: An early look at where Boston stands in season-long Accolades Races with Ethan Fuller

List

Robert Parish credits team-first play with the Boston Celtics of his era having so many Hall of Famers

List

Our 10 biggest Boston Celtics stories of 2022

List

Remembering Boston Celtics alumni who left us in 2022

Story continues

List

Robert Parish is how fellow iconic Celtics big man Bill Russell prepared him to play in Boston

Story Originally appeared on Celtics Wire