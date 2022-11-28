NBABet News – NBABet’s Best NBA Bets for Sunday

NBA betting experts Jim Turvey, Chris Baker and Munaf Manji break down their three best bets for Sunday’s slate of nine games.

The NBA season continues on Sunday with nine games throughout the day. Our NBA betting experts have found three best bets, including two prop bets and a Moneyline play. Jim Turvey, Chris Baker and Munaf Manji break down their best bets for Warriors-Timberwolves and Grizzlies-Knicks below.

NBA Odds & Picks

Pick Karl-Anthony Towns Over 4.5 Assists Book DraftKings Tipoff 3:30 p.m. ET TV NBA League Pass

Jim Turvey: First of all, this is a number that KAT has cleared with great regularity this season. The big man is averaging 5.4 assists per game, but more importantly, he has dished out at least five assists in 13 of his 19 games this year.

This is a big jump from last season, but if we go back a couple of years, he was around 4.5 the two seasons prior. With more weapons than ever on this offense, it checks out that his assists would get a bump this year.

By potential assists, KAT is due for a bit of regression (which is why I believe the books are hanging 4.5 instead of 5.5), but I don’t see Sunday being that day. The Warriors and Wolves are the second- and third-fastest teams in Pace in the Association this season, and the Warriors give up the third-most points per game.

There are a couple different ways to play this game, and with such a fast-paced nature and the potential for a high total, I don’t hate a Same-Game Parlay here if that’s your style (since most books don’t offer the unders when making SGPs, I really hate them in lower-action, slow-paced games).

The total going over and Klay Thompson clearing 18.5 points are two other plays I like, but KAT Over 4.5 Assists at -105 is my favorite play of the bunch on DraftKings.

Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Pick Warriors Moneyline -125 Book DraftKings Tipoff 3:30 p.m. ET TV NBA League Pass

Chris Baker: The Warriors are heating up after a slow start to the season, and they get a great matchup here versus this Timberwolves team. The Wolves live at the rim on offense as they rank fourth in Rim Rate in the NBA. That’s no surprise considering how they have built their team with this twin Towers lineup of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns next to each other.

This is a problem as they are going up against a Warriors defense that does an excellent job defending the paint. The Warriors defense leads the NBA in Rim Rate, allowing just 26.5% of opponent shots to occur at the rim.

On the other end, the Timberwolves have struggled to defend the 3-point line as they rank 23rd in 3-point Attempt Rate on the season. This is a huge issue when facing a Warriors offense that ranks second in 3-point Attempt Rate on the year. I don’t expect this big-heavy Timberwolves defense to successfully defend the 3-point line against Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. Trust the Warriors to continue their winning streak on the road on Sunday afternoon.

Pick And Morant Over 28.5 Points Book DraftKings Tipoff 6:10 p.m. ET TV NBA League Pass

Munaf Manji: And Morant and the Grizzlies head to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks tonight, and I expect a huge scoring night from Morant in this matchup.

First, we all know that every basketball player will have an extra pep to his step playing in the Mecca of the NBA. Thus far this season, Morant is averaging 28.6 points per game on 57.2% True Shooting. However, those numbers get better on the road as Morant is averaging 30.9 points per game on the road this season. The Grizzlies played the Knicks in the first game of the season, and Morant scored 34 points in that game.

Additionally, the Knicks are struggling to defend the point guard position over the last seven days. The Knicks have given up 30 points per game to opposing point guards over the last week. Expect Morant to elevate his game under the bright lights, and I’d bet this up to 29.5.

