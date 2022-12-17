NBABet News – NBA First Basket Prop Pick: Bet Julius Randle, RJ Barrett in Knicks vs. Bulls (December 16)

NBA First Basket breaks down why he’s betting Julius Randle and RJ Barrett to score the first basket in tonight’s Knicks vs. Bulls matchup.

NBA First Basket Prop Pick: Julius Randle, RJ Barrett

Odds Julius Randle (+600) and RJ Barrett (+750) Time 8 pm ET Book

FanDuel

The New York Knicks are in Chicago to face the Bulls on Friday night. Mitchell Robinson (68% opening-tip win rate this season) will likely be jumping at center against Nikola Vucevic (22% win rate).

Vucevic and Robinson have faced off on opening tips four times over the past two seasons, with Vucevic winning both tips in 2021 and Robinson winning both tips in 2022.

The Knicks have scored first 54% of the time this season and are on a bit of a hot streak having scored first in seven of the last 10 games. The Bulls have significantly struggled to win any opening tips, and as a result, have scored first only 33% of the time.

Jalen Brunson has taken the first shot most often (nine games this season) for the Knicks, but Julius Randle has scored the first team field goal in 46% of games this season for New York.

These two teams faced each other on Wednesday with Robinson winning the tip-off and Randle taking and making the first shot (a 3-pointer) to cash the first basket. Robinson and and Brunson each scored 30 + points while RJ Barrett added 22 points.

I’m going to take Randle and pair him with Barrett to score first tonight.

Knicks vs. Bulls First Basket Prop Data

