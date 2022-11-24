NBA YoungBoy Says ‘Who?’ After Drake Is Suggested to Be on Level

YoungBoy Never Broke Again isn’t trying to hear about anyone else at the top of the game unless it’s himself. Not even Drake.

On Monday night (Nov. 21), YoungBoy joined an Instagram Live session held by his booking agent, MAC Agency CEO Andrew Lieber.

“Bitch, I’m back,” the rapper said with a smile when he hopped on the Live.

“Well, goddamn, that’s a $100 million smile right there,” Lieber added.

Then NBA YoungBoy proceeded to show off his new red diamonds. Right after, Lieber commented that “It’s just you and Drake at the top, baby,” to which YoungBoy replied, “Who?”

“Yeah, exactly,” Lieber responded to the Louisiana rhymer scoffing at the idea anyone else is on his level, including Drake.

“Whatchu talkin’ ’bout?” NBA questioned.

“You and Drake, that’s it,” Lieber continued.

“I thought you were my friend, Drew,” NBA said.

“You’re my best friend,” Lieber maintained.

Based on output alone this year, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been on quite a run. He’s dropped six projects since January: Colors, Better Than You with DaBaby, The Last Slimeto, Realer 2, 3800 Degrees and Ma’ I Got a Family. This Friday, he’ll release the 3860 tape with Quando Rondo, bringing his grand total to seven. Colors and The Last Slimeto both reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200, the highest chart placement of all his projects this year. The NBA has more than 17 million Spotify monthly listeners now.

As for Drake, they came through with the albums Honestly, never mind and Her Loss with 21 Savage in 2022. Both went No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Drizzy has more than 69 million Spotify monthly listeners currently.

Watch YoungBoy Never Broke Again Scoff at the Idea that Drake Is on His Level