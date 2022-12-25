NBA YoungBoy Says Trippie Redd Doesn’t Like Him

YoungBoy Never Broke Again said that Trippie Redd doesn’t like him anymore.

On Friday (Dec. 23), while talking to listeners on his radio show on Amazon’s Amp app, NBA YoungBoy Revealed that Trippie Redd doesn’t like him anymore. The two rappers used to appear together on songs like “Hate Me” and “Murda.” But, according to the Louisiana rhymer, their friendship is now nonexistent.

“I tried to contact bro, well I did,” YB told the listener. “Nigga forgave me at a show and then I saw he had taken another route, so now I don’t fuck with that nigga.”

The fan told YoungBoy that he saw Trippie at an event and yelled at him, “Yo Trippie, fuck with YoungBoy y’all need to get back on that music shit, for real.” The listener added that Trippie only laughed at his comment.

“That’s how a lot of niggas be though, man,” YB responded. “Nigga never in his life had a problem with me but it seems like nobody likes me.”

It’s unclear why NBA YoungBoy and Trippie Redd are no longer friends. In the past, Trippie has praised the YB for his work ethic and compared him to Tupac Shakur.

Hopefully, the two artists can patch things up and return to making music together. In the meantime, NBA YoungBoy just dropped a special album, titled Lost Fileswhich features some of the rapper’s celebrated songs and previously-unreleased tracks.

Listen to NBA YoungBoy Tell a Fan That Trippie Redd Doesn’t Like Him Below