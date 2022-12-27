NBA YoungBoy Says He & Trippie Redd Had A Falling Out

NBA YoungBoy says that he and Trippie Redd have had a falling out. YoungBoy recently discussed his relationship with the rapper during his new radio show on Amazon’s Amp app, Never Broke Again Radio.

“I tried to contact bro, well I did,” YoungBoy said of Trippie. “N***a forgave me at a show and then I saw he had taken another route, so now I don’t fuck with that n***a.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA – AUGUST 25: NBA YoungBoy performs during Lil WeezyAna at Champions Square on August 25, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

From there, a fan told YoungBoy that he mentioned him to Trippie recently and that he laughed in response.

“Yo Trippie, fuck with YoungBoy y’all need to get back on that music shit, for real,” the fan recalled saying.

“That’s how a lot of n****s be though, man,” YoungBoy continued. “N***a never in his life had a problem with me but it seems like nobody likes me.”

They didn’t provide any further details as to the reason the two are no longer friends. Trippie has yet to respond to the comments.

YoungBoy and Trippie have collaborated on numerous tracks in the past, including “Hate Me” and “Murda.” Trippie even once compared YoungBoy to 2Pac.

“Believe or not, love me or hate me, YoungBoy is Tupac, man,” Trippie said on IG Live, years ago.

Elsewhere during the radio show, YoungBoy listed his five favorite rappers.

“My top five rappers I’ll say Yeat, I’ll say [Young] Thug, I’ll say French Montana…Glizzy, I’ll say Shy Glizzy, yeah, the last one Soulja Slim,” he stated.

YoungBoy has had a chance to collaborate with all five of the artists, except for Soulja Slim, who passed away in 2003.

Check out NBA YoungBoy’s comments on Trippie Redd below.

