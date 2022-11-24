NBA YoungBoy Says for $100 Million You Can Have His Hard Drive

If you have deep pockets, you could own YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s music catalog and help him retire. Recently, the Louisiana rapper announced that he will quit rapping if someone buys his hard drive for $100 million.

On Friday (Nov. 23), NBA YoungBoy shared a photo on his Instagram Story holding in his hand a rugged Portable hard drive. The 23-year-old rhymer captioned the photo, “You can have it for 100 million and I’ll never rap again on everything.”

NBA YoungBoy Hard Drive 100 Million

It’s unclear if the orange hard drive contains his entire music catalog or hundreds of previously unreleased songs. If it does contain hundreds of songs, that would be a major investment for a lucky person with money to spend. But the question remains: Will NBA YoungBoy really retire if someone did purchase the hard drive?

Nevertheless, YB is having a phenomenal year, so far. They dropped several well-received projects, including, The Last Slimento, 3800 Degrees and Ma’ I Got a Family. Speaking of family, NBA YoungBoy expanded his family with the birth of his 10th child this past September with his current ladylove Jazlyn Mychelle, with whom he shares another child with named Alice, born in April of 2021.

On the social media site, The Realer 2 Creator had to clap back at his haters who were criticizing him for painting his fingernails. “Y’all be playing with the slime, huh?” YB began in his video. “See, all y’all used to love me. Now, nobody loves me?”

He added: “Niggas wanna talk about my nails. I done fucked them up now. Everybody wanna play with the slime, but it’s all good. You know I’m a big troll. As long as I ain’t no dead troll, nigga. You can talk about my Nails all you want. Bitch, I know somebody that wishes they could paint them Nails right now.”

NBA YoungBoy also posted a new video for his bouncy song, “Hi Haters,” which is obviously aimed at his detractors.

Watch a Clip of NBA YoungBoy’s Latest Video for “Hi Haters” Below

