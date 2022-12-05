NBA YoungBoy Planning to Get Married in 2023 – Report

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is reportedly getting married very soon.

According to a tweet by Daily Rap Facts, posted on Sunday (Dec. 4), NBA YoungBoy reportedly revealed that he’s getting married in a couple of days. The Louisana rapper is engaged to his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle, who is the mother of their two children: 1-year-old daughter Love Alice Gaulden and their 2-month-old newborn.

XXL has reached out to NBA YoungBoy’s rep for comment.

However, last month, while NBA YoungBoy was on Instagram Live, he inadvertently revealed that he’s going to get married in January of 2023. While chatting with his fans, apparently the “Purge Me” rapper said that he was lonely. That’s when someone in the comment section suggested they get on OnlyFans.

NBA YoungBoy appeared offended by the suggestion and in his response, blurted out the date of his nuptials.

“This nigga said OnlyFans,” YB said while speaking to another person who was in the room with him. “I’m getting married on January 7. Boy, you can’t pay me [$10 million] to get on muthafuckin’ OnlyFans, nigga. You crazy.”

“I was jocein’, I was jocein’, bih,” he continued. “You can’t pay me 10 million to get on OnlyFans. I’m Lonely ’cause I ain’t got no fans. Everybody stop liking me, son. So what’s Supposed to do?”

If the martial Rumors are true, it would cap off an exciting and productive year for the 23-year-old rhymer. In 2022, NBA YoungBoy dropped several projects, including, The Last Slimento, 3800 Degrees and Ma’ I Got a Family.

According to HitsDailyDouble, Drake and NBA YoungBoy are the most-streamed artists of 2022.

