NBA Youngboy, Fredo Bang & More To Host Christmas Eve Toy Drive

NBA Youngboy, Fredo Bang, TG Kommas and more are gearing up to spread some holiday cheer by hosting a Christmas Eve toy drive.

The “Unity in the Community” event will see the rappers Donate over 1,000 toys, bikes, coats and athletic shoes. They will also be donating toys to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisana. The event was announced in an Instagram post.

“Fredo Bang, TG Kommas, along with the Never Broke Again Family will participate in handing out toys on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at the inaugural, “Unity in the Community Christmas Drive!” the post read. “Pull up and get a toy, you won’t have to leave your car.”

Fredo Bang also shared the event on his IG inviting everyone to come out and give back to the city of Baton Rouge.

“I know it’s hard times out here, so you know we’re trying to help y’all out and make sure your kids have something for Christmas. We are also missing a lot of rappers in the city and rap labels. Trill Ent., Mouse On Tha Track, Webbie, Boosie, Level, we need all yall rappers to pull up and pass one toy out, you heard me Don’t be to Gangster for the kids,” Fredo captioned his post.

In addition to the toy giveaway, the group has planned a private dinner with gifts for families who have recently lost their homes in house fires.

Peace to the Streets, A Good Deed Foundation by Adrian Ace Hammond, The NAACP, and Metro Health Education are among the organizations that are partnering with the rappers for the Charity event. The drive-thru giveaway will take place from 1 pm to 3 pm at the BREC Admin Building.

NBA Youngboy has a lot to be excited about during this season because his star was Shining all through 2022. They released his latest project, Lost Files, is Friday (December 23). The 21-song set features a collection of new, unheard tracks and previously released material from the Never Again Broke Boss. The LP marks his eighth full-length project of 2022, following October’s Ma’ I Got a Family.

After feuding for several years, NBA Youngboy and Fredo Bang have put their differences behind them during a phone call that took place this week. Previously, the two Baton Rouge natives have gone at each other on social media and Fredo got into a physical confrontation with a fan of NBA Youngboy after a performance in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Although several rappers are set to be at the event, NBA Youngboy will not be in attendance. The “Put It ON Me” rapper remains on house arrest in Utah after being released from prison is October 26, 2021.