NBA YoungBoy Checks Rich The Kid Over Pic With Lil Durk

NBA YoungBoy and Rich The Kid recently had a conversation about the Lil Durk photo circulating on the internet.

On Friday (December 9), YB welcomed the “New Freezer” rapper as a guest for the Premiere of his new Never Broke Again radio show via Amazon’s Amp platform.

During the show, YB proceeded to ask Rich The Kid to explain the picture he took with Lil Durk back in July — despite the fact NBA YoungBoy and Durkio are sworn enemies. Although NBA YoungBoy didn’t explicitly say Lil Durk’s name, it was clear he was speaking about the OTF boss as he started off by asking Rich The Kid about taking the photo while also giving him a chance to tell his side of the story.

“I want to ask you about the famous picture,” NBA YoungBoy said in part. “They had somebody in there that really doesn’t like me I guess. Or however, the world paints it. I don’t take shit personally. I’m not worried about anyone. I want to ask you about the famous picture with the guy who supposedly doesn’t like the Slime. I want you to tell me about that.” At first, Rich The Kid provided a non-confrontational response, seemingly taking a page out of YB’s current “stop the violence,” campaign in the process.

“Well shit, you know that was my performance you know we spoke on that I called you after that,” Rich The Kid said before adding, “But you know I wanna just be on some stop the violence shit you feel me?” However, it appears their previous conversation wasn’t enough for YB, who took it a step further and asked Rich The Kid why he didn’t react differently during the incident, considering the fact they view each other as “brothers.”

“Aye, I’m gone ask you like this,” NBA YoungBoy started off. “You know, as your little brother, I would never ask you for the beef with nobody or diss nobody or ever just get out of your element with nobody you know cause that ain’t you. And if this was on top of my heart at the moment you know I could do that for myself. I could 100 percent get that done myself, however it is. You say that was for your show, I’m saying as your little brother, you ain’t feel like you could just call me?”

He continued, emphasizing the fact money wouldn’t have been an issue had he asked Rich The Kid to cancel the show if he would’ve called him. “You ain’t feel like you just cancel it or call me and you know ask me for whatever they were paying you?” YB said. “You know it was gonna come the next morning for sure with no if’s, and or butts you know rain, storms, snow it doesn’t matter.”

Rich The Kid appeared to continue to deflect, making it clear that he was supposed to be the only headliner for the show and had no clue why the 722o Lyricist was in attendance at the event. Even still, NBA YoungBoy had unresolved questions about that particular day and how the photo even came into existence in the first place.

“How this picture even came across like there’s a n-gga just pulled out the camera and you ain’t just feel like, ‘let me stand up and get the fuck on,'” NBA YoungBoy asked Rich The Kid. “Like you know I ain’t got no problem with dude you know,” he asked Rich at the 50-minute mark in the video below. “But you ain’t know you feel like let me stand up and get the fuck on?” After it appears Rich The Kid was left speechless by YB’s persistence, The Last Slimeto MC cleared the air once and for all and reaffirmed his love for his rap peer while also reiterating that the purpose of the Never Broke Again radio show was to spread positivity.

“It’s all good, you know,” they said. “This is a positive station here even though I’m talking a little aggressive. And I’m gonna play a lot of music to support certain people, fuck it. I love you you my brother and shit it’s all family no friends I got your back to the end call me when it gets gangsta.”

This isn’t the first time Rich The Kid has spoken about the photo he and Lil Durk took together this summer. Following rampant fan backlash after the photo went viral, Rich The Kid addressed the incident in one of his Instagram Stories on July 5.

“First off I love all the fans but y’all gotta chill tf out!!!” he told his 8.5 million Instagram followers. “TOP my Brotha in real life not this weird ass internet world y’all live in. And if you see me somewhere I was PAID.”

NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk have been beefing since at least January when YoungBoy dropped “Bring The Hook,” which included references to Chicago’s O’Block and the late King Von. Durk ultimately fired back with the YoungBoy diss “AHHH HA” the following month, which led to YoungBoy dropping “I Hate YoungBoy.”

Rich The Kid and NBA YoungBoy went on to speak on several topics including YB’s upcoming wedding day when he will marry his fiancé Jazlyn Mychelle.

“I’m so happy than a muthafuka,” NBA YoungBoy said after revealing the January 7 wedding date. “I’m excited to see you, your wife and the kids, Ms. Market.”

Watch the full exchange below.