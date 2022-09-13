NBA Writer Trashes The Knicks For Latest Media Move

The new NBA season is quickly approaching and the New York Knicks have a lot of questions to answer.

The biggest question for fans is this: how will the team reverse the course it’s on and climb back from the dreadful season they just had?

The Knicks surely have an idea and a plan to do just that, but they won’t be talking to the press about it.

The Knicks will be hosting live Streams that feature players speaking and communicating with fans but not taking questions.

The first of these Streams was on the 12th and featured RJ Barrett.

The absence of the press and their hard-hitting questions upset some and led to NBA Writer Howard Megdal Unloading on the team.

“The real trick is that the Knicks have somehow convinced a sizable portion of their fanbase that they are the victims here, and thus fans should support less information about the team they root for. Never ceases to amaze me,” Megdal said on Twitter.

Is Megdal’s Summation of the situation accurate?

Knicks Need Answers

Fans of the team have the right to ask some serious questions about their team.

The press has the right to ask too.

It certainly looks like the Knicks are dodging those questions and instead trying to paint a happy picture before the new season starts.

You can’t necessarily blame them for avoiding the tough comments that will come from the notoriously intense New York press.

But they should be ready for an even tougher reaction from the crowd if they don’t really get it together and have a strong season.

Loyal fans are demanding more from their favorite team.