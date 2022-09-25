NBA Writer Suggests Reunion With Alec Burks Could Complete Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has done a solid job at improving his team on paper this offseason.

While the Rumors of Philly “star hunting” this offseason did not come true, Morey still made several acquisitions to improve the Squad while retaining the ten-time All-Star James Harden on a team-friendly deal.

Joel Embiid made it clear he wanted a known NBA “tough guy” to bring an Enforcer mentality to the Sixers. He used PJ Tucker as an example of the type of player he would like to have to compete alongside him.

Morey snagged Tucker through the free agency market after the veteran declined his option with the Miami Heat. In addition, Morey picked up Danuel House Jr. after the Sixers were Finalists to land him last year when he became available during the season.

The Sixers got their tough guys at forward, then took care of the backcourt and the backup big man spot by trading for De’Anthony Melton and signing Montrezl Harrell. For the time being, Morey is likely finished making moves as training camp begins next week.

As we know, though, building a championship-caliber roster is always a work in progress. Morey will search for deals to get the team over the top, and Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley suggests that a reunion with a veteran guard could get the 76ers there.

The Case for Alec Burks

“If 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey hasn’t exhausted his asset supply, though, then a run at Alec Burks could be in order. … “His skill set is the kind most contenders could stand to add, which makes it highly unlikely the Rebuilding Detroit Pistons will hold on to him for long, particularly when his contract has just a team option remaining after this season.”

Scroll to Continue

What’re the Chances?

After spending eight seasons with the Utah Jazz, Burks was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018-2019. After 34 games with the Cavs, Burks was flipped to the Sacramento Kings.

Ahead of the 2019-2020 season, Burks inked a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors. In 48 games, the veteran guard put up career-high numbers as he averaged 16 points while shooting 38 percent from three.

At the time, the Warriors were on pace to miss the playoffs. Therefore, they moved Burks ahead of the trade deadline, sending him to South Philly to play for the Sixers.

Burks’ time with the 76ers was forgettable. In 11 games, Burks averaged ten points while shooting 33 percent from deep. After a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Burks returned to the court in the NBA Bubble and boosted his numbers by draining 57 percent of his deep shots while putting up 14 points per game.

His first postseason outing for the Sixers against the Boston Celtics was inspiring. Beyond that, Burks struggled to make an impact. After a first-round sweep, Burks and the 76ers parted ways without discussing a potential re-signing, signaling that the deadline trade for the veteran guard was underwhelming at best.

Burks isn’t totally to blame for his shortcomings in Philadelphia. At the time, the Sixers had an identity issue on the court and a Coach was on the hot seat running the team.

Could a Reunion in Philly work for Burks, who was traded to the Rebuilding Detroit Pistons after two years with the New York Knicks? Sure, but only if the current backcourt depth in Philly proves to be weaker than anticipated.

As it stands, the Sixers have high hopes about Melton and Shake Milton running the show when James Harden and Tyrese Maxey are off the court. Unless the Milton-Melton duo underwhelms, or the Sixers see Burks as a guy that could offer more value over House, Matisse Thybulle, and Furkan Korkmaz on the wing, a Burks reunion in Philly seems far-fetched.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.