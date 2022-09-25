NBA Writer Suggests Reunion With Alec Burks Could Complete Sixers

Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has done a solid job at improving his team on paper this offseason.

While the Rumors of Philly “star hunting” this offseason did not come true, Morey still made several acquisitions to improve the Squad while retaining the ten-time All-Star James Harden on a team-friendly deal.

Joel Embiid made it clear he wanted a known NBA “tough guy” to bring an Enforcer mentality to the Sixers. He used PJ Tucker as an example of the type of player he would like to have to compete alongside him.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button