NBA Writer Pleads With The Celtics To Make A Hire

The future of the Boston Celtics is unknown.

Obviously, we aren’t aware of how many games they will win in 2022-23 and we don’t know who will remain all season, who will get hurt, which teams will prove competitive, and which will underachieve.

Of course, we also aren’t sure of the future head coach for the team.

Ime Udoka has been suspended for the entire season and Assistant Coach Joe Mazzulla has stepped up to lead for 2022-23.

The Celts need to throw a gigantic bag of cash at Frank Vogel. Has Boston roots. Make him the NBA’s highest-paid assistant. Allow him to fly back to LA for his family + miss 5-6 games. Pull a Vito Corleone + make Vogel an offer he can’t refuse. This team is too close to a title. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) September 29, 2022

But will that be enough?

Should the front office bring even more talent to help Mazzulla as he takes on this massive opportunity and challenge?

NBA Writer Bill Simmons has a plan: the Celtics should hire Frank Vogel as an Assistant Coach under Mazzulla.

There are questions about whether Mazzulla will need help in the upcoming year, especially since so much is riding on the Celtics.

Is Vogel the right choice?

Boston Bound?

Vogel is currently without a job in the NBA, after being relieved of duty by the Los Angeles Lakers following their rough previous season.

He hasn’t spoken much about his future plans.

That means they could come to Boston but that will only happen if the front office doesn’t think Mazzulla can do this on his own.

Right now it seems that the young new Coach has nothing but support from the Celtics organization.