NBA Writer Offers A Promising New NBA Franchise

There are still plenty of free agents floating around the NBA right now.

In fact, the number of athletes who are still eligible to be signed by teams is rather high, leading some to wonder what other deals and trades could happen in the final few weeks before training camp.

There are so many free agents that some people are dreaming up wild situations that could really shake up the league.

They could have a team in Seattle tomorrow just from NBA free agents 😂 PG: Dennis Schroder

SG: Avery Bradley

SF: Carmelo Anthony

PF: Montrezl Harrell

C: Dwight Howard bench:

Rajon Rondo

Blake Griffin

Dennis Smith Jr.

DeMarcus Cousins

Tristan Thompson

Lance Stephenson — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) September 2, 2022

NBA Writer Ben Stinar points out that the league could create a brand new Seattle team filled solely with free agents.

In this dream scenario, Dennis Schroder would be the point guard, Avery Bradley would be the shooting guard, Carmelo Anthony could be a small forward, with Montrezl Harrell as the power forward.

Finally, Dwight Howard would be this fictional team’s center.

And it doesn’t end there: this new Seattle Squad would feature Rajon Rondo, Blake Griffin, Dennis Smith Jr., DeMarcus Cousins, Tristan Thompson, and Lance Stephenson on the bench.

That’s not a bad group of players!

Seattle’s Situation

While this would never happen, Stinar’s tweet shows two things: firstly, there really are a lot of free agents in the NBA and, secondly, fans want another team in Seattle.

The city hasn’t had an NBA presence since the SuperSonics left and became the Oklahoma City Thunder back in 2008.

Since that time, those in the Pacific Northwest have been pleading with the league to right that wrong and give them a new team.

Nothing has happened – yet.

The latest Rumors state that the NBA might be adding a couple of new teams in the next couple of years, including one in Seattle.