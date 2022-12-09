NBA Writer Creates Mock Trade for 76ers to Land Jae Crowder

The Phoenix Suns have been shopping around the veteran forward Jae Crowder since the offseason. With the 2022-2023 NBA season well underway at this point, Crowder remains a member of the organization he won’t play for.

Many assume that the Suns will soon find a conclusion in the Crowder sweepstakes as the key December 15 date approaches. For the time being, though, there isn’t any notable Traction in Crowder trade talks outside of the fact that the Miami Heat have been consistently linked to the veteran.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button