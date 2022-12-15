NBA World Unites Against “Cheap Publicity” as Fan Beef With Draymond Green Ignites Twitter
After losing to the Houston Rockets in another disappointing loss, the Milwaukee Bucks managed to get things back on track. They defeated the Golden State Warriors in their next game, 111-128. However, what made the highlight reel was the Warriors’ defensive Anchor Draymond Green asking the officials to eject a heckling fan from the stands. And now that fan has made some wild claims which has the entire NBA world supporting Green.
During the third quarter of the game, the Bucks had a sizeable lead over the Warriors. With six and a half minutes left to play in the third, Draymond Green got into it with a fan while Giannis Antetokounmpo attempted some free throws.
Fans side with Draymond Green
But that wasn’t the end of it. Around the five-minute mark, Green started talking to the officials about what he and the fan were arguing about. As he pointed towards the fan, the security in the Bucks arena assembled and escorted the fan out.
However, the fan has made some wild claims on his Instagram account saying he has a video about the whole altercation between him and the four-time NBA champion. Fans on the other hand seemingly didn’t buy what the fan was selling and sided with Draymond Green.
A fan tweeted, “Cheap publicity.. once Dray clarifies clearly what the fan said, he will be a zero.”
cheap publicity.. once Dray clarifies clearly what the fan said, he will be a zero
— Curious Spaceman (@curiousspaceman) December 14, 2022
Another fan commented, “Why would you use your platform for this Bucks fan – aka R&B artist. Lmao. Leave him be bro… no one is interested. Stay with Warriors stuff. Check his Instagram and you’ll see he’s full of himself … same as this dude on the clip.”
Why would you use your platform for this Bucks fan – aka R&B artist. Lmao. Leave him be bro… no one is interested. Stay with Warriors stuff. Check his Instagram and you’ll see he’s full of himself…same as this dude on the clip. ☮️ pic.twitter.com/cE3PRdxCgq
— Avila (@knowwellavila) December 14, 2022
Here are some more reactions from NBA Twitter:
This is what Draymond was talking about, no real penalty for fan misbehavior and now, spinning it into a promotion. Gross.
— Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) December 14, 2022
How do we know he will even post the complete footage.. could skew it to paint Dray as the villain
— MKT (@TKM7360818) December 15, 2022
No chance I’m buying a word this guy says, video or not 😂 You see what they can do with AI nowadays? 💀
— Emily Kate (@EmSportsTakes) December 14, 2022
These fans really be clout chasers instead of just enjoying the game! Your entitled to boo or cheer a player on, but anything after that is straight disrespectful.
— Lee 🧚🏽♀️ (@TaliyahNicole_) December 14, 2022
Many fans sided with Green after this incident, even after the fan claimed to share the actual conversation that went down between him and the four-time All-Star.
The fan gives his take on the altercation
Apparently, the fan claims to have footage of the entire conversation between him and Green. Furthermore. the fan is supposedly an R&B singer from Milwaukee. He posted a picture of himself on Instagram with a caption describing his next move.
The fan’s caption said, “Some sensitive guy got me kicked out of the game last night!!! I know y’all want to know what was said! Stay tuned and don’t worry I got the real footage they are not showing on TV!! I definitely got some sh*t to say lol… I’m just an R&B dude from Milwaukee.”
What did you think of the incident involving Draymond Green? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.