NBA World Sends Out Prayers as Celtics Legend Undergoes Surgery: “Praying for Your Fast Recovery”
There are a few athletes you don’t want to play against in their prime. One of them was the Boston Celtic’s Giant Kendrick Perkins. Injury is something that every athlete wishes to avoid, whether they are retired or not. The Celtics Legend and ESPN Sports Analyst just underwent surgery and declared that the procedure was a success.
In no time, fans united to wish Perkins a speedy recovery.
Kendrick Perkins recalls the incident that resulted in his latest injury
The NBA is known for its giants. With such tremendous physicality comes a heightened risk of injury. This is what happened with the 6’10” Celtics center Kendrick Perkins. They recently underwent surgery for a ruptured chord muscle. On September 30th, he posted a tweet informing his supporters, whom he frequently refers to as “Good People,” about the incident that caused the injury.
They posted a video on Twitter and said “I was walking in a Petco about a month ago and my big behind slipped and fell in the Petco and Tore my chord muscle.” They added that the place got crowded and they asked them to call the paramedics. Then they shared a funny incident after the fall. His wife rushed to him and the first thing she said was, “Yo big dumba*s would fall outside the store”. Then came the iconic Perk laugh.
Soon after publishing his video, another post appeared, showing Perk in a hospital bed making his famous hand gesture. The tweet said, “Made out of surgery today my good people!!!”
Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:
Get well soon Big Perk, so you can carry the hell on!! It’s basketball season dawg, we need Southeast Texas in the house.
— Skule 65 (@Skule65) September 30, 2022
Hoping for a speedy recovery and a prompt retirement from media to focus on your health!
— LeHuman Rights Abuses🏆 (Only takes Ws) (@LeChina17) September 29, 2022
Damn! You have a strong and loyal fan base. Time to cast aside the hospital gown and carry the hell on Back to the studio. Super Perk
— David Dashiki – African American Hero (@DashikiHero) September 29, 2022
Get well soon big perk! Can’t wait to see you back on NBA TODAY giving Richard Jefferson and crew a run for their money with your knowledge of the game.
— SHAD (@letstlkbball_) September 29, 2022
The comments section was brimming with supportive messages for the former NBA star. Fans were wishing the Boston Celtics Legend a Speedy recovery and a Speedy return to the studio. Reading everyone’s wishes will undoubtedly put a smile on Big Perk’s face.
What is your favorite Kendrick Perkins moment? Let us know in the comments section below.