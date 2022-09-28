NBA world roasts player for embarrassing season goal

For any sport, the preseason is a time for unbridled optimism where everyone’s Championship goals are alive and all teams are undefeated. So when the Atlanta Hawks gave their starters a polaroid photo and asked them to write down their goals for the upcoming NBA season, everyone had extremely was optimistically hoping for an NBA Championship – except center Clint Capela.

While every other Hawks player was listing their team goal as winning a championship, Capela was far more realistic than the rest of his teammates, setting his goals as simply reaching the Eastern Conference Finals and earning first-team All-Defense honors.

Gave the guys a Polaroid and had them write down their goal for the season 📸✍️ pic.twitter.com/I2WQaaPfiK — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) September 27, 2022

To be fair, those are lofty goals by themselves but compared to the season goals from the rest of his teammates they look a little tame. In any case, the NBA world had plenty to say about his extremely realistic season goals.

Capela: “Alright guys, let’s be realistic here.” https://t.co/BLSI2d4l3o — local blogger (@fergoe) September 27, 2022

The 1st sign of Healing is facing reality. These boys are delusional https://t.co/rMPdYW9dFD — Max McGee (@MaxMcGeeTV) September 28, 2022

Clint Capela said winning doesn’t matter. Respect. https://t.co/GREt6PYgi8 — RB (New Suns Owner) (@RyB_311) September 27, 2022

Capela Keep it real https://t.co/Z7CS4o7lnw — alextokounmpo ➐ (@GiannisLamar_) September 27, 2022

At first I thought Clint Capela saying all defense and ECF vs Championship was just funny but then when I looked up his contract incentives and realized he gets more for ECF but not for Finals I thought it was HILARIOUS. My man Clint wants to get paid https://t.co/TwxWexLHdE — Ti Windisch (@TiWindisch) September 27, 2022

Capela apparently saw the replies to the Tweet and had a response to the NBA world’s reactions, saying that his Prediction was the team’s “worst case scenario.”

I remember they told me worst case scenario!! we all wanna win 💍 come on y’all 🤣🤣 https://t.co/Y1ZiLpHq8q — Clint Capela (@CapelaClint) September 27, 2022

“I remember they told me worst case scenario!! we all wanna win come on y’all,” Capela said in a Tweet along with a ring emoji.

Although he got roasted for his prediction, there’s a strong chance that Capela is right. The Hawks currently have just the 16th-best odds to win the NBA title this season according to most sports books.