NBA World Rips Apart Ben Simmons After OKC Star Openly Tries to Recruit Him for His Team: “They Can Play for 36ers Together”

It looks like Australian basketball players stick together. Amongst all the trolling for Ben Simmons, there are few who continue to stand by him. There is one Australian player, in particular, who has gone and publicly tried to recruit him. This came as a shock to everyone in the NBA world, who has witnessed the multiple mistakes that Simmons has made on the court recently.

Oklahoma City Thunder player Josh Giddey asked the Brooklyn Nets’ star Ben Simmons to join the Australian national team. “People forget that Ben’s an All-Star. He was, I mean he is one of the best players in the league. He’s obviously going to need time to find his feet, he hasn’t played for a long time in the NBA,” Giddey said.

AFter his comments, the NBA world went into a Meltdown and trolled both the Aussie stars. Some said, “They can play for the [Adelaide] 36ers together”. Others joked around with Giddey’s statements about declaring Simmons to be one of the best players in the league.

Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:

OKC star Picks up Ben Simmons

“I’m excited for what he can do and hopefully soon we can both be Apart of the Boomers together and help Australia win a gold medal,” Giddey added.

Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets have had a tough start to the season so far. The Nets currently sit 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 4-7 record so far. Meanwhile, Simmons has averaged 5.6 points, 6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game. Regular health issues and injuries have caused Simmons to miss much of last season.

The Nets guard has already collected 26 foul calls in the few games he has played so far. The Nets recently lost to the Dallas Mavericks 96-94. Simmons scored just 2 points, 2 assists, and 3 rebounds in his 16 minutes on the court.

Ben Simmons also confirmed his availability for playing in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Nets fans will be hoping the confidence shown by OKC guard Josh Giddey in Simmons has a positive effect on him this season.

