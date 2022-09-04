NBA World Reacts To What LeBron Said About Kyrie Irving

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 23: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on January 23, 2020 in New York City. The Lakers defeated the Nets 128-113. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

“The King” continued his courting of Nets star Kyrie Irving on social media.

Following his appearance on HBO’s “The Shop,” Twitter user Cuffs The Legend said: “Kyrie Irving is one of the most fascinating/polarizing people alive. He’s still trying to figure this [expletive] out, just like most of us are and it’s a dope story to watch. True rebel. You can see the growth. Dope episode.”

To which LeBron replied“He’s truly so misunderstood! I love seeing his growth as well throughout the years! Always believed and knew he was so much more and Deeper than just a phenomenal basketball player!”

This one definitely got NBA Twitter talking.

“All LeBron does is show love and all he gets in return is hate,” one fan cried.

“Is he Misunderstood or does he misunderstand,” asked another of Kyrie.

“Bron gotta stop associating himself with Cuffs.”

“Kyrie will be a Laker next year,” another predicted.

You can check out what Kyrie had to say on the latest episode of “The Shop” here.