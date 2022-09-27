NBA World Reacts To The Regarding Lonzo Ball News

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 11: Lonzo Ball #2 and Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls react against the Miami Heat during the first half at FTX Arena on December 11, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chicago Bulls fans received some troubling news about star point guard Lonzo Ball this week.

The Bulls announced earlier this month that Ball would undergo an arthroscopic debridement of his left knee and be reevaluated in four to six weeks. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like he’ll be coming back any time soon.

Ball admitted that his recovery isn’t going well.

“I still can’t play basketball. I can’t run or jump,” Ball said this afternoon. “It’s every day. Even going up stairs and stuff, it’s still painful.”

Fans are devastated for Ball.

“Ok…now I’m worried,” one fan said.

“Damn man really was looking forward to him playing this season,” another fan said.

“I hope the surgery works for him. I worry less about basketball and more about his quality of life going forward. Sending Lonzo positive vibes,” said another.

Ball joined the Bulls ahead of the 2021-22 season, but injuries have played a major part in his tenure there thus far. He played just 35 games in his first campaign with the team after suffering a knee injury.

Hopefully the surgery is successful and he can return soon.