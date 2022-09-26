NBA World Reacts To The LiAngelo Ball Signing News

LiAngelo Ball is on the floor.

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA – JANUARY 05: LiAngelo Ball during his first training session with Lithuania Basketball team Vytautas Prienai on January 5, 2018 in Prienai, Lithuania. (Photo by Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images)

Welcome back to the NBA, LiAngelo Ball.

The middle Ball brother, who’s bounced around various Camps and G-League teams in recent years, has reportedly signed a contract heading into the preseason.

Shams Charania reports that LiAngelo Ball is signing with the Charlotte Hornets.

