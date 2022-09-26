NBA World Reacts To The LiAngelo Ball Signing News

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA – JANUARY 05: LiAngelo Ball during his first training session with Lithuania Basketball team Vytautas Prienai on January 5, 2018 in Prienai, Lithuania. (Photo by Alius Koroliovas/Getty Images)

Welcome back to the NBA, LiAngelo Ball.

The middle Ball brother, who’s bounced around various Camps and G-League teams in recent years, has reportedly signed a contract heading into the preseason.

Shams Charania reports that LiAngelo Ball is signing with the Charlotte Hornets.

“LiAngelo Ball is signing a non-guaranteed deal with the Charlotte Hornets. Ball spent last season’s training camp with the Hornets as well, joining brother LaMelo,” he reported on Monday morning.

It would be cool to see LaMelo and LiAngelo playing together in the NBA. They played together overseas for a short period of time.

“One trade away from Daddy Ball dream coming true,” one fan wrote.

“Now that Gelo is in the league, when will all of twitter finally admit that LaVar was right all along after yall spent years slandering the man?” another fan wrote.

“Lavar Ball is that man, period,” one fan added.

“Everyone laughed at Lavar. Guess what tho? NEVA LOST,” one fan wrote.

Congratulations to LiAngelo and the Ball family.