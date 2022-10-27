NBA World Reacts To The LeBron James Trade Suggestion

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 18: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Denver Nuggets during the third quarter in Game One of the Western Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 18, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Amid their 0-4 start to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking more and more like a team that should be selling rather than buying. That’s led one NBA icon to make a controversial trade suggestion involving LeBron James.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, NBA Legend George Karl declared that the Denver Nuggets should make a trade for LeBron “today.” Karl’s tweet is picking up some steam with over 600 likes and 100 retweets since this morning.

Since entering the NBA in 2003, LeBron James has changed teams three times. But none of those changes have ever occurred midseason, and none of them came via a trade either.

As appealing as the idea might be to Karl, who coached the Nuggets for nearly a decade during his four decades as a coach, NBA fans don’t see the Rationale behind it and don’t see it happening at all:

An in-season trade would go against just about everything LeBron James tells the media. He knows what an optics nightmare it would be to accept a trade.

If the Los Angeles Lakers’ ship is truly going down then LeBron James is going down with it – at least for this season. Come the 2023 NBA offseason, there’s little telling what LeBron will wind up doing.

Nevertheless, the Lakers could at least field an offer if one comes around.