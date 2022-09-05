NBA world reacts to the latest Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen Gossip

If the 1990s Chicago Bulls were known for one thing, it was winning championships. Another trait of those teams, though, was drama. It always seemed to follow them. And as we saw in the 2020 docuseries, The Last Dance, some of that drama still exists. Now, we have even more brewing between franchise cornerstones Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, or at least around people they know well.

Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa Pippen, was spotted in Miami on what appeared to be a date with Marcus Jordan, Michael’s son.

“Larsa Pippen was spotted Sunday at Zuma — a Japanese restaurant right in the heart of downtown — with none other than Marcus Jordan … and the two of them, we’re told, appeared to be on a double date of some sort with another couple at their table,” TMZ reported. “TMZ has obtained photos of the pair sitting down next to each other during the lunch, and apparently leaving too — with LP leading the way and Marcus following closely behind.”

Several people reacted to this juicy bit of gossip.

what is even happening https://t.co/FCS0PPRGqX — russbengtson.eesh (@russbengtson) September 4, 2022

Messy https://t.co/0cqa5FUv2M — Rebecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) September 4, 2022

My GOAT raised his kids properly! https://t.co/91iw0AULjv — Tune (@CartuneNetwerk) September 4, 2022

While it’s been nearly 25 years since Jordan and Pippen (Michael and Scottie, that is) have shared a court with each other, there’s clearly a lot of interest in them. This could be something that only adds to the awkwardness of any future Bulls reunions.

[TMZ.com, Image of Marcus Jordan from 2020 TMZ interview, image of Larsa Pippen from Instagram]