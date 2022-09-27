NBA World Reacts To The Hawks, Thunder Trade

A general view of the Atlanta Hawks stadium.

Just one day after the 2022 NBA Media Days, the league has a trade on the books.

Oklahoma City is sending Vit Krejci to the Atlanta Hawks for Moe Harkless and a second-round pick, per NBA Insider Shams Charania.

