NBA World Reacts To Surprising Kawhi Leonard News

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 07: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers dribbles the ball during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 07, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly considering playing Kawhi Leonard off the bench to start the 2022-23 season, per NBA Insider Chris Haynes.

This potential strategy is a plan to manage his minutes as he comes off an ACL tear.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this news.

“Softest super star in NBA history,” one fan wrote.

“Kawhi is Lucky he’s so good because his lack of urgency to play basketball is only rivaled by Ben Simmons,” another said.

“This is getting ridiculous. Play the damn games, you’re making $50 million dollars,” another added.

Leonard missed the entire 2021-22 season with an ACL tear. The superstar forward hasn’t played more than 60 games since his NBA title season with the Raptors in 2018-19.

Leonard notched limited minutes during the preseason. They did not take the court for the Clippers’ preseason finale against the Nuggets last week.

The Clippers will open up their regular season with a Matchup against the Lakers Tonight at 10 pm ET.