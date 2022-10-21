NBA World Reacts To Surprising Kawhi Leonard News

Kawhi Leonard dribbling for the Clippers.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 07: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the LA Clippers dribbles the ball during the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 07, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Clippers are reportedly considering playing Kawhi Leonard off the bench to start the 2022-23 season, per NBA Insider Chris Haynes.

This potential strategy is a plan to manage his minutes as he comes off an ACL tear.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button