NBA World Reacts To Sixers’ Big Free Agency Signing

The Philadelphia 76ers may have just bolstered their bench Tuesday with their latest free agent signing.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the 76ers are signing Montrezl Harrell to a two-year deal. This contract includes a player option.

Harrell, 28, played for the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets last season. They averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.

76ers head Coach Doc Rivers has history with Harrell. They spent time together on the Los Angeles Clippers.

During the 2019-20 season, Harrell was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year. Perhaps he can revert to that form now that he’s back with Rivers.

At the very least, 76ers fans expect Harrell to make an impact off the bench.

The 76ers have already made some savvy moves this offseason, adding De’Anthony Melton, Danuel House and PJ Tucker to a roster that’s ready to contend in the Eastern Conference. Now, they can throw Harrell into the mix.

If Joel Embiid and James Harden can play up to their potential this season, the 76ers will be tough to stop.