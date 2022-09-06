NBA World Reacts To Sixers’ Big Free Agency Signing

A general view of the Philadelphia 76ers court.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – MAY 7: A general view of the Wells Fargo Center prior to Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round of the 2018 NBA Playoff between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers on May 7, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia 76ers may have just bolstered their bench Tuesday with their latest free agent signing.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the 76ers are signing Montrezl Harrell to a two-year deal. This contract includes a player option.

