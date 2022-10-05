NBA world reacts to Shocking tanking speculation

The NBA world was treated to quite a show on Tuesday night when the top two prospects in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft faced off in a prime-time Showdown as 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama and his French club Metropolitans 92 took on explosive guard Scoot Henderson and G League Ignite.

While both prospects showcased their talent, Wembanyama stood out from everyone else on the court. The French do-it-all player showcased a long, 7-foot-4 frame as well as the skillset and athleticism of an elite guard.

During the game, Wembanyama scored a game-high 37 points, shooting 11-of-20 from the field and an eye-popping 7-of-11 from three-point range. He also used his length to block five shots in the contest. As NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reports, the performance had one NBA GM speculating that a lot of teams will be tanking this season.

One GM tells ESPN: “It feels like last night will start a race to the bottom like we’ve never seen.” https://t.co/qmiZpjvXcD — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 5, 2022

“Victor distorts basketball reality,” one GM told ESPN on Wednesday. “The tank/trade market will really shift after that showing. It feels like last night will start a race to the bottom like we’ve never seen.”

The shocking comments caught the attention of the NBA world.

each below-.500 team by February https://t.co/EZG0gtLNLU pic.twitter.com/Wi1Fvzna5K — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) October 5, 2022

Perfect time for the Thunder to free SGA https://t.co/c7Bnay2n4F — Brendon Kleen (@BrendonKleen14) October 5, 2022

If you’re a team who’s trying to make the playoffs, you might not have to look far to find trade partners very very soon, if not yesterday. https://t.co/uq5T1OsEbx — Bobby Karalla (@bobbykaralla) October 5, 2022

This is a big part of my “the Pacers should take slightly less in a Lakers trade” argument. The most valuable thing they can get right now are more 2023 ping pong balls. Even if you wait for the Lakers to get more desperate, you might stack too many wins in the process. https://t.co/OpxnBNifey — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) October 5, 2022

In Connor Bedard’s draft year?! Can the NBA just let us have, like, one thing? https://t.co/SFKmnGAPrF — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) October 5, 2022

The NBA needs to flatten the Lottery odds, 1-14. Might not fully fix the tank but at least teams won’t go out of their way to be unwatchable. https://t.co/fsten2iiHr — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) October 5, 2022

As it should be. This is one year where no one should point a finger at blatant tanking. Relatedly, expect no unprotected 2023 first-round picks to get moved this season, unless the teams moving them are absolutely cemented in the top tier of the league. https://t.co/B6tjQVDqUA — Morten Stig Jensen (@msjnba) October 5, 2022

Five teams have win totals of 24.5 or lower. Can’t wait to see how those teams handle the end of the season. https://t.co/BcPUaIb0ai — Jonathan Von Tobel (@meJVT) October 5, 2022

While a lot of teams will likely try to tank and land that coveted No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, only one team can ultimately land the generational prospect. But whoever lands him is going to get one Talented and extremely confident player.