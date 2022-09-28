NBA World Reacts To Shaquille O’Neal Cheating Admission

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Former Los Angeles Lakers player Shaquille O’Neal speaks after unveiling of his statue at Staples Center March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

In the wake of the scandal with the Boston Celtics head Coach Ime Udoka being suspended for a year, there have been a lot of analysts coming out in defense of the embattled Celtics coach. Among them is Shaquille O’Neal, who had an interesting take on his former Lakers teammate.

During the latest Episode of The Big Podcast, O’Neal said that he didn’t feel that he was in a position to criticize Udoka because he was “a serial cheater” throughout his life.

“I was a serial cheater. It would be crazy and blasphemous for me to get up here and say, ‘Boom, boom, bam,'” Shaq said.

Many NBA fans were stunned that Shaq would admit to something like that just to make a point. Although a few NBA fans were more than happy to rub that Revelation in Shaq’s face given that it was also a known point of contention during his feud with the late-great Kobe Bryant.

Shaq can still give commentary on the circumstances surrounding Ime Udoka if he wants. If anything his “experience” in what Udoka has done might give him better insight into most as to what kind of conduct the Celtics Coach might have engaged in that was worthy of a suspension.

Although in this case, there are reports that the situation is a lot more complex than a relationship with a member of his organization.

What do you think about Shaq’s “cheating admission” here? Should he disqualify himself from talking about the Ime Udoka scandal?