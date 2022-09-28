NBA World Reacts To Shaquille O’Neal Cheating Admission

Shaq speaking into a microphone.

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 24: Former Los Angeles Lakers player Shaquille O’Neal speaks after unveiling of his statue at Staples Center March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

In the wake of the scandal with the Boston Celtics head Coach Ime Udoka being suspended for a year, there have been a lot of analysts coming out in defense of the embattled Celtics coach. Among them is Shaquille O’Neal, who had an interesting take on his former Lakers teammate.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button