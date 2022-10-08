NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Rob Pelinka News

Lakers VP of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka talks with media during a press conference.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 10: General manager Rob Pelinka of the Los Angeles Lakers talks with media during a press conference at Staples Center on August 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly be in the Rob Pelinka business for at least the next four years.

Per NBA Insider Chris Haynes, “The Los Angeles Lakers and Rob Pelinka — vice president of basketball operations — agreed to terms on a contract extension through 2026.”

