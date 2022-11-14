NBA World Reacts to Russell Westbrook’s Mean Defense on Kevin Durant to Stir Up Rivalry Energy During Lakers vs Nets

Russell Westbrook took command of the Los Angeles Lakers. In the absence of LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets fans might have felt like the game will be easier for them. But standing in their way was Westbrook. And during the final seconds of the first quarter, Westbrook made a block on Kevin Durant that made Durant fall to his knees. And these visuals were enough to make the NBA world go into a frenzy online.

Due to a groin injury, LeBron James was made to sit out Sunday night’s game between the Lakers and the Nets. Furthermore, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook took the lead for the team. And on the other side, Kevin Durant has been in good form recently. On one side, the Lakers will look forward to getting a win and improving their 2-10 record for the season so far, which leaves them 14th in the points table. Meanwhile, the Nets will set their sights on continuing their 2 winning streaks.

The first quarter of the game ended with the Lakers leading by 4 points, the score was 26-22.

Russell Westbrook will not make it easy for Kevin Durant

After a good start to the game for the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell Westbrook ended the first quarter by giving fans a highlight moment to remember. During the final 20 seconds of the quarter, Kevin Durant tried to dribble across Westbrook, then turned to take a shot, but Westbrook came with a big block. It was such a perfect block that Durant even fell down to his knees. The reaction from the audience could be heard all around the Crypto.com Arena.

Nov 9, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall (11) guard Paul George (13) and guard Terance Mann (14) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The commentators can be heard reacting at the top of their voices, upon seeing Westbrook’s block. Hoop Central posted the highlight play just after the first quarter. And in no time, it gained a lot of traction from the fans. Some seem to be Shocked and some seem to roast Durant.

Here are some of the reactions from NBA Twitter:

Westbrook made a statement with his play to all the people who questioned his form and presence on the team. So far, the Lakers seem to be in control, but the ‘Slim Reaper’ can take the game to new outcomes at any time.

What was your reaction to seeing the block by Westbrook on Durant? Do tell us your thoughts in the comments section below.