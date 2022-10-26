NBA World Reacts To Russell Westbrook, House News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 05: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game at Footprint Center on April 05, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Despite all the trade Rumors surrounding Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, it doesn’t appear that he’s ready to move on from Los Angeles.

According to Dan Rovell of Action NetworkF1 heiress Petra Ecclestone sold her home on Tigertail Road in Brentwood to Russell Westbrook for $37 million.

