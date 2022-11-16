NBA world reacts to Nikola Jokić’s COVID news

The Denver Nuggets announced Tuesday that back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokić will miss Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks after entering the league’s health and safety protocols.

The Nuggets announced the news on their injury report. Point guard Bones Hyland is also in the COVID-19 protocol and will miss the game.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Knicks on Wednesday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 16, 2022

While many people have not given much thought to COVID-19 lately, and President Joe Biden announced almost two months ago that the Pandemic is “over,” people are still getting sick. And the current Omicron strains going around, while not as deadly as the earlier variants, are more easily spread.

The The NBA revised its health and safety protocols before this season to reflect the changing realities of COVID. The guidelines did not specify a certain timetable for players to sit out after a positive test.

The new guidelines stated players must “Immediately isolate after a positive or inconclusive test,” and “Clearance from their team physician and league physician required per NBA testing and clearance policy.”

While NBA players Entering the COVID-19 protocol have been a rarity this season compared to the past two campaigns, it still happens. The Utah Jazz alone had three players miss time last month in the protocol.

Jokić is averaging 20.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 8.9 assists per game for the Nuggets this season. Hyland is knocking down 14 points per game.

NBA fans shared their reactions on Twitter to the surprising news.

Knicks catch a break…. They played the Sixers without Embiid and now get the Nuggets without Jokic https://t.co/3JEOu1T9S5 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) November 16, 2022

Michael Porter Jr. going for 50. https://t.co/dtYagHBRFr — Robert Gordon (@RobbieFingers) November 16, 2022

I knew Covid was gonna make a comeback pic.twitter.com/LQyR91c2bX — Philly Sports Sufferer (@mccrystal_alex) November 16, 2022

Are we still playing Covid? — Schneiderbrotherballers 🌵 (@Schneiderbro2) November 16, 2022

This stinks!!!!! https://t.co/6xK3Y9PvcL — Eric Christensen (@cbseric) November 16, 2022