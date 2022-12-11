NBA world reacts to Massive Warriors news

The Golden State Warriors have dominated the NBA for nearly a decade. Starting with the 2014-15 season, they have claimed six Western Conference titles and four NBA Championships. Golden State is also the most recent NBA champion, taking the crown in the 2021-22 season. One of the key figures is that team may soon be departing, though. And it’s not Draymond Green — or any other player.

Bob Myers — the President of basketball operations and general manager — has put those great teams together. Going forward, though, his future with the Warriors is something of a question mark. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Saturday that “Myers’ contract is believed to expire at the end of June.”

ESPN Sources: Golden State Warriors President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers – architect of four NBA Championships in the past eight years – is Entering into the final months of his contract and remains without a new deal: https://t.co/a5QUCVbCRc — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 11, 2022

Wojnarowski did quote team owner and CEO, Joe Lacob, who said that “We love Bob and hope he is here for a long time.” But the report also said that talks of an extension “appear to be on hiatus.”

The issue will likely come down to money, something that has rarely been an issue for Golden State under the leadership of Lacob and Peter Guber. And whether it’s with the Warriors or another team, Myers figures to have a huge payday forthcoming. Given his track record, Myers wouldn’t lack interested suitors if he left Golden State.