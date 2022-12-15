NBA World Reacts To Major Lakers Trade Rumor

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 10: Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards drives to the basket during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 10, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly “inquired” about trading for Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma.

NBA Insider Chris Haynes reports that Kuzma intends on declining his player option with the Wizards at the end of this season.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to these reports.

“Rob Pelinka a real dumb ass… shoulda never traded the man,” one fan wrote.

“Bro can I be the GM next because I’ve never heard of some sh-t like this before,” another said.

“Damn you can’t go back to your ex,” another added.

Kuzma of course began his NBA career with the Lakers. The former first-round pick played in LA until the organization sent him to Washington prior to the 2021-22 season.

Kuzma is currently in the midst of his best NBA season, averaging a career-high 21.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

The Lakers are in need of a midseason spark as they currently sit No. 12 in the West with an 11-16 record. The Wizards are No. 12 in the East with an 11-17 record.

The NBA trade deadline will hit on February 9.