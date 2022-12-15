NBA World Reacts To Major Lakers Trade Rumor

Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma drives to the basket, dribbling with his left hand.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 10: Kyle Kuzma #33 of the Washington Wizards drives to the basket during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on November 10, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly “inquired” about trading for Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma.

NBA Insider Chris Haynes reports that Kuzma intends on declining his player option with the Wizards at the end of this season.

