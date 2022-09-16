NBA World Reacts To Los Angeles Lakers Latest Signing

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 3: LeBron James #6, Anthony Davis #3 and Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on/ during the game against the Denver Nuggets on April 3, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles , California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back a familiar face for the 2022-23 season, signing point guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year contract.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, it’s a one-year, $2.64 million deal for Schroder.

