NBA World Reacts To LeBron James Injury Diagnosis

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 1: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 1, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

LeBron James exited the Lakers’ latest loss Wednesday night with an apparent groin injury.

On Thursday, the Lakers announced that James is “day-to-day” with a strained left adductor muscle. They are doubtful to play Tomorrow night against the Sacramento Kings.

