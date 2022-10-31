NBA World Reacts To Lakers’ Russell Westbrook Decision News

Russell Westbrook reacts on the court.

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 22: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after getting called with an Offensive foul against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of the game at Staples Center on October 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

With the Los Angeles Lakers off to a winless start to the season, head Coach Darvin Ham is changing things up to get a spark. The biggest change involves star guard Russell Westbrook.

On Friday, ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Lakers are planning to bring Westbrook off the bench for tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Per the report, the team wants him to be the primary playmaker for the second team unit.

