NBA World Reacts To Lakers Blockbuster Trade Rumor

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 1: Russel Westbrook #0 and LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on April 1, 2022 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images) Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

The Lakers reportedly “seriously considered” a blockbuster trade on the verge of training camp.

Los Angeles, which is coming off a disappointing 2021-22 season, reportedly considered sending Russell Westbrook away.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news on Monday morning.

“The Lakers ‘seriously considered’ sending Russell Westbrook and their two unprotected first-round picks (2027 and 2029) to the Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield,” Bleacher Report tweeted, citing Charan.

Los Angeles’ front office chose to remain patient.

Was it the right call?

“Why didn’t we do this? I guess there’s still time,” one fan wrote.

“Would’ve been a good trade for both sides ngl, assuming we get bought out when we get to Indy,” one fan added.

“Should’ve done it WTFFFF,” another fan added.

The Lakers are sticking with Westbrook – for now, anyway.

The 2022-23 NBA regular season is only a couple of weeks away at this point.