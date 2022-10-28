NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News

Klay Thompson driving to the rim in Game 3.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 08: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors drives past Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics in the first quarter during Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 08, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts . (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Charles Barkley said Klay Thompson is “not the same guy” he used to be prior to suffering two major injuries. On Thursday night, Thompson responded to that claim.

Thompson admitted that he was “hurt” by Barkley’s comments. He had to fight like hell to get back on the court due to injuries to his ACL and Achilles.

