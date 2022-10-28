NBA World Reacts To Klay Thompson Unhappy News

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – JUNE 08: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors drives past Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics in the first quarter during Game Three of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 08, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts . (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Charles Barkley said Klay Thompson is “not the same guy” he used to be prior to suffering two major injuries. On Thursday night, Thompson responded to that claim.

Thompson admitted that he was “hurt” by Barkley’s comments. He had to fight like hell to get back on the court due to injuries to his ACL and Achilles.

“It hurts when someone like Charles Barkley, with the platform he has, says you’re not the same player as prior to the injuries you had. It’s like, no duh, man,” Thompson said, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I Tore my ACL and my Achilles in consecutive years and still helped a team win a championship. I mean, that hurts hearing that. Because it’s like, man, I put in so much freaking effort to get back to this point. Like, it’s hard to even put into words what I had to do to be the player I am today.

“I played 55, 57 games in three years, like, give me some freaking time to get that back. To hear someone say, ‘Oh, he’s not the same as he was prior to the injuries.’ Like, duh. Who goes through something like that and comes back? Like, I don’t know, it just hurts my heart hearing that. But, you know what? I’m gonna internalize it and it’s gonna be fuel for me to be even better. I’m very proud of what we accomplished last year, and I feel like I was a huge part of it. I’m not gonna let these injuries be a crutch for me. I’m just gonna keep going and I’m gonna have a great year. Bet on that.”

Judging by the responses on social media, NBA fans are taking Thompson’s side in this matter. They’re also commending him for being open and honest about Barkley’s comments.

“Be you Klay,” one fan tweeted. “Block out the noise.”

“Klay averaged 20 ppg coming from 2 major injuries that have ended several careers across different sports,” another fan wrote. “Give my guy his flowers.”

“Klay still got that dawg,” a third fan said.

Thompson is averaging 12.6 points per game this season. There’s still plenty of time for him to return to his All-Star form.

Even if Thompson can’t go back to his old ways, he’ll become a first-ballot Hall of Famer when he decides to retire.