NBA World Reacts To Kevin Durant’s Quotes About Teammates

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the second half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 06, 2022 in New York City. The Nets won 110-98. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Kevin Durant has never been afraid to share his true feelings on certain subjects. With that said, he’s making headlines this week due to his latest comments about the Brooklyn Nets.

In an exclusive interview with Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Durant opened up about his trade request from this past summer.

“It wasn’t difficult at all to request a trade because it was about the ball,” Durant said. “I went to them and was like, ‘Yo, I don’t like how we are preparing. I don’t like shootarounds. I like practices. I need more. I want to work on more s–t. Hold me accountable. Get on my ass in film if that’s going to help you get on everybody else’s head. I want to do more closeouts. I want to work on more shell drills at practice.'”

Later in the interview, Durant mentioned how Brooklyn’s current starting lineup is lacking serious firepower. Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons have already missed ample time this season.

“Look at our starting lineup. Edmond Sumner, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, [Nic] Claxton and me. It’s not disrespect, but what are you expecting from that group? You expect us to win because I’m out there. So if you’re watching from that lens, you’re expecting us to play well because No. 7 is out there.”

NBA fans aren’t pleased with Durant’s comments about the Nets’ starting lineup. They believe he’s showing poor leadership skills.

“Imagine being the guys on this roster that they just named,” one person said. “Kevin Durant might be the worst leader of all time.”

“We get it but is this going to help the team morale LOL,” another person tweeted.

One fan commented, “things in Brooklyn are going swimmingly.”

The Nets are currently 6-9. They’re in 12th place in the Eastern Conference.

Durant will need to be a great leader – on and off the court – in order for the Nets to reach their full potential this season.