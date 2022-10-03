NBA World Reacts To Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kyrie Irving News

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 22: National Basketball Association all-time leading scorer and social justice advocate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Wears his Presidential Medal of Freedom awarded to him by US President Barack Obama during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House November 22 , 2016 in Washington, DC. Obama presented the medal to 19 living and two posthumous Pioneers in science, sports, public service, human rights, politics and the arts. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had some damning remarks for Nets star Kyrie Irving in his latest Substack.

The Hall of Fame center and Poignant Writer took aim at Irving’s anti-vax stance, saying that he should set a better example for the millions that look up to him.

Writing:

Kyrie Irving would be dismissed as a comical buffoon if it weren’t for his influence over young people who look up to athletes. … Irving has tarnished the reputations of all athletes who strive to be seen as more than dumb jocks.

NBA Twitter reacted to Kareem’s harsh words over the weekend.

“The way I just read ‘comical buffoon’ like I was from the 70’s is hilarious to me,” laughed Adrian Amos.

“Mr. #KareemAbdulJabbar told no lies here. #staymad and go cry in a corner,” said another user. “Also, Kyrie Irving willingly received each vaccine required to be admitted into college. His shot record has been on display for months. Kyrie is attention grabbing…”

“They pulling your Receipts in the comments. You threw up two of them fingers, knock it off lol,” another tweeted.

“Kyrie is insufferable but this ‘you have kids looking up to you’ is so corny.”

“My king. He knows,” another tweeted.

Abdul-Jabbar has also been critical of other NBA stars like LeBron James in the past, but has openly said he hopes James “achieves everything he wants to achieve” because his accolades are so well-deserved.