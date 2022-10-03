NBA World Reacts To Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kyrie Irving News

Kareem Abdul Jabbar receiving the Presidential medal.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 22: National Basketball Association all-time leading scorer and social justice advocate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Wears his Presidential Medal of Freedom awarded to him by US President Barack Obama during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House November 22 , 2016 in Washington, DC. Obama presented the medal to 19 living and two posthumous Pioneers in science, sports, public service, human rights, politics and the arts. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had some damning remarks for Nets star Kyrie Irving in his latest Substack.

The Hall of Fame center and Poignant Writer took aim at Irving’s anti-vax stance, saying that he should set a better example for the millions that look up to him.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button