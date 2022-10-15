NBA world reacts to Jordan Poole’s mega $140 million extension

The Golden State Warriors locked down a key piece of their future on Saturday, agreeing to a four-year, $140 million extension with guard Jordan Poole. By no surprise, there were a variety of reactions to the Dubs handing Poole a huge bag.

Here are some of the best ones:

More like Jordan pic.twitter.com/n2sghzIqc4 — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) October 15, 2022

This fan clowned Draymond Green here:

Draymond seeing Jordan Poole’s contract extension pic.twitter.com/XxVG0p47Mq — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) October 15, 2022

Then there’s this, clowning Draymond after the Poole incident:

Jordan Poole getting punched out but getting that extension https://t.co/uncg6mYatl pic.twitter.com/rVrBiJJl6G — mrxdoe (@mrxdoe1) October 15, 2022

Tyler Herro also reacted to Jordan Poole securing a bigger extension than him, saying he’s just proud two guys from Milwaukee are getting paid at the highest level of basketball.

For the Dubs, this is a big signing, but it also leaves a question mark around the futures of Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, who are also looking to re-up with the team next offseason. Draymond could hit free agency or exercise a player option for 2023-2024. We’ll see what his decision is.

Poole played a key part in Golden State’s success during 2021-22 en route to an NBA title, averaging 18 points, four assists, and 3.4 rebounds per contest. The former Michigan standout has already shown glimpses of star potential and could very well be the heir to Stephen Curry’s throne, to a certain extent, hence why the franchise has rewarded him with a Massive payday.

It’s honestly quite inspirational too because Jordan Poole was literally in the G-League two years ago. Now, he’s making over $30 million per season in the NBA:

In less than 2 years, Jordan Poole went from the G-League to making $35M/year on a Championship team 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yjMstk2vdZ — Guru (@DrGuru_) October 15, 2022

Hopefully, Poole can take a leap this year for the Warriors and prove just why Bob Myers and the front office prioritized his future.