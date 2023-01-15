NBA world reacts to Ja Morant’s poster dunk against the Pacers

And Morant threw down one of the best dunks of his career in Saturday night’s win against the Indiana Pacers.

The All-Star Memphis Grizzlies guard headed to the rim at full speed and launched his 6-foot-3 body into the air to slam on the 6-10 Jalen Smith of the Pacers. This dunk was like many of the ones that Morant has failed to complete, but this time it went in.

Morant’s dunk quickly went viral as many people across social media reacted to his poster dunk. He even got the approval of NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett.

“When we look back on Ja’s in game dunk Highlights when it’s all said and done it’s gonna be up there with some of the Greatest ever,” Garnett said on Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button