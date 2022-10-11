NBA World Reacts To Heartbreaking Zion Williamson News

Former Duke star Zion Williamson warms up during an NBA game.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 18: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up before a game against the LA Clippers at the Smoothie King Center on January 18, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Zion Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. Unfortunately, all that time away from the court took a toll on him.

In a recent interview with Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated, the former No. 1 pick opened up about the dark times he went through last season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button