NBA World Reacts To Heartbreaking Zion Williamson News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 18: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up before a game against the LA Clippers at the Smoothie King Center on January 18, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Zion Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. Unfortunately, all that time away from the court took a toll on him.

In a recent interview with Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated, the former No. 1 pick opened up about the dark times he went through last season.

For months, Williamson had to hear about how he wasn’t committed to the game. He also dealt with Criticism regarding his conditioning.

It’s only normal that Williamson was saddened by this situation.

“I was in dark places at times because I couldn’t play basketball,” Williamson said, via Sports Illustrated. “I could only do limited rehab things. And then just seeing how the world reacted? It took a lot. It did a lot on my spirit.”

Thankfully, NBA fans have learned from their mistakes and are now rallying around Williamson.

“Bruh couldn’t go on social media without seeing 157 fat Jokes a day – I’m sure that can’t be easy,” one fan said.

“Don’t listen to the haters,” a second fan said. “It’s time to take over.”

“I will never forgive y’all for making him the laughingstock of the NBA for dealing with injuries,” another fan wrote.

When healthy, Williamson is a game-changer. They averaged 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game during the 2020-21 season.

The Pelicans will tip off their regular season on Oct. 19 against the Nets.