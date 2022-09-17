NBA world reacts to head Coach liking adult content

If your Twitter account is public, so is every single one of your liked Tweets. It’s a lesson that Philadelphia 76ers Coach Doc Rivers learned the hard way on Friday night when several users pointed out that Rivers’ account had liked several tweets featuring explicit adult content.

Rivers, for his part, claims his account was compromised.

I’m told Doc Rivers’ Twitter account was hacked and the Sixers were able to undo the likes and they are getting his account back to full working order Doc was informed by a friend about the Bizarre activity on his account and it is being taken care of by the team pic.twitter.com/Srwg0EN2Wv — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 17, 2022

“I’m told Doc Rivers’ Twitter account was hacked and the Sixers were able to undo the likes and they are getting his account back to full working order,” tweeted John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Doc was informed by a friend about the Bizarre activity on his account and it is being taken care of by the team.”

Whether that’s what actually happened remains to be seen. However, it didn’t stop the NBA world at large from reacting to the Bizarre story in typical fashion.

Doc Rivers when somebody tells him his likes are public pic.twitter.com/UDeUjTJqfa — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 17, 2022

Barstool Sports wrote that Doc Rivers would look a lot like a stressed-out Phil Jackson when he realized his likes are public.

Doc Rivers is criminally horny — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 17, 2022

“Doc Rivers is criminally horny,” wrote Huff Post report Phillip Lewis.

Appreciate Doc Rivers for taking some eyes off last night’s box score. Owe you one my guy — Paul (@paul_boye) September 17, 2022

“Appreciate Doc Rivers for taking some eyes of last night’s [Philadelphia Phillies] box score,” wrote MLB Reporter Paul Boye.

I don’t know who needs to hear this, but some tweets are better off bookmarked than liked, Doc Rivers. — Michael Starrbury (@StarrburyMike) September 17, 2022

“I don’t know who needs to hear this, but some tweets are better off bookmarked than liked, Doc Rivers,” said screenwriter Michael Starrbury.

Considering the Sixers and their offseason history, I appreciate this current Doc Rivers controversy — which I of course discovered through a bunch of vague and foreboding tweets about something weird and hilarious happening — only rating like a 1.5 max on the Tragedy Scale. — Andrew Unterberger (@AUgetoffmygold) September 17, 2022

“Considering the Sixers and their offseason history,” wrote Billboard Deputy Editor Andrew Unterberger. “I appreciate this current Doc Rivers controversy—which I of course discovered through a bunch of vague and foreboding tweets about something weird and hilarious happening—only rating like a 1.5 max on the Tragedy Scale.”

We’ll get our first look at Rivers’ 2022 team when the 76ers tip off their preseason against the Miami Heat on Oct. 3.