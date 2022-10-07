NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Malika Andrews News

Malika Andrews at the 2022 NBA Finals.

BOSTON, MA – JUNE 15: Malika Andrews of NBA Today speaks with Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors during practice and media availability as part of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 15, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Malika Andrews continues to climb the ladder at ESPN. On Friday, it was announced that she’ll host the NBA Countdown studio show every Wednesday during the 2022-23 season.

Andrews filled in for Mike Greenberg at times during last season. That experience should make it a smooth transition for her.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button