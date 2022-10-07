NBA World Reacts To Friday’s Malika Andrews News

BOSTON, MA – JUNE 15: Malika Andrews of NBA Today speaks with Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Golden State Warriors during practice and media availability as part of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 15, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images) Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Malika Andrews continues to climb the ladder at ESPN. On Friday, it was announced that she’ll host the NBA Countdown studio show every Wednesday during the 2022-23 season.

Andrews filled in for Mike Greenberg at times during last season. That experience should make it a smooth transition for her.

“It’s kind of the same feel, vibe and chemistry with the same people who I get to work alongside every day. Just in a different time slot,” Andrews said, via the Associated Press.

Judging by the reactions on social media, NBA fans are happy for Andrews.

“Well deserved,” one person replied to the news. “Stunt on the ignorant haters Malika! Youngest running it!”

“Get it girl,” another person wrote.

“Gotta tune in on Wednesday nights now,” a fan tweeted.

Andrews, 27, first rose to prominence in 2020. Since then, she has received a handful of golden opportunities from ESPN.

The latest gig that Andrews is accepting will only amplify her role at ESPN. She’ll continue to host NBA Today, as well as helping out the network’s coverage of the NBA Draft.

At this rate, the sky is the limit for Malika Andrews.