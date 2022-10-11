NBA World Reacts To Embarrassing Ben Simmons Video

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 17: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Over 8,000 people gathered at the Brooklyn Bridge for the Nets annual Practice in the Park event over the weekend.

And even more than that got to see BK’s point forward Ben Simmons hilariously airball a midrange turnaround.

In fairness to Simmons, jumper or no jumper, he’s proven himself to be a terrific on-ball defender and playmaker. But there was no way NBA Twitter was going to let him escape this one.

“New Year, Same Ben Simmons,” one account replied.

“Doesn’t take long for [Ben Simmons] to get into regular season form,” said Barstool Sports.

“Ben Simmons in mid-season form.”

“[Ben Simmons] shoots with the wrong hand,” tweeted The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor.

“Ben Simmons’ jumpshot looking as bad as ever.”

“[Ben Simmons] been working on his shooting,” Cried a Shannon Sharpe parody account.

“This video may rival when Ben Simmons missed throwing the fish in the water,” another said.

“This is so good,” tweeted Cousin Sal. “Ben Simmons should never ever take a shot in public. Including during the season in NBA arenas.”

Blame it on the wind?