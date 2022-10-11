NBA World Reacts To Embarrassing Ben Simmons Video

Nets guard Ben Simmons is Sunday

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – APRIL 17: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during the first quarter of Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at TD Garden on April 17, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Over 8,000 people gathered at the Brooklyn Bridge for the Nets annual Practice in the Park event over the weekend.

And even more than that got to see BK’s point forward Ben Simmons hilariously airball a midrange turnaround.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button