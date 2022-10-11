NBA World Reacts To Draymond Green, Lakers News

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 31: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 31, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Draymond Green has played his entire NBA career with the Golden State Warriors, but the forward could leave when his contract expires next offseason.

During Monday’s First Take, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith claimed the Warriors will prioritize retaining Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins over Green. Furthermore, Smith said Green believes his 11th season will be his last in Golden State, and he’d like to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Draymond Green is expecting this to be his last year in Golden State,” Smith said. “Now, he wanna be a Laker. He ain’t gonna tell anybody that, but don’t think I don’t know. He’d prefer to be a Laker if he gotta leave Golden State. But he’s looking for a payday .”

Fans are buckling up for more NBA drama. However, some either don’t trust Smith’s sources or don’t see Green fitting on a roster that’s already lacking shooting around LeBron James.

Green has stepped away from the Warriors after punching Poole during a team practice. The four-time NBA Champion publicly apologized and said he also apologized to Poole and the team.

The 6-foot-6 forward is a pivotal component of Golden State’s small-ball lineups. While he’s averaged just 8.7 points per game over his career, Green is a strong passer and gifted defender.

Russell Westbrook is also entering his contract year, but it’d still be interesting to see how Green would share the court alongside James and Anthony Davis. The Lakers would certainly need to fill the backcourt with better perimeter shooters.

The next question is whether Green will rejoin the Warriors in time for their Oct. 18 season-opener against the Lakers.