NBA World Reacts To Draymond Green, Lakers News

A closeup of Draymond Green during a game.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 31: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on December 31, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Draymond Green has played his entire NBA career with the Golden State Warriors, but the forward could leave when his contract expires next offseason.

During Monday’s First Take, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith claimed the Warriors will prioritize retaining Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins over Green. Furthermore, Smith said Green believes his 11th season will be his last in Golden State, and he’d like to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

